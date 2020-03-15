Hikers injured after fall at Red Rock Canyon

Two hikers were injured, one critically, after a fall at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday afternoon.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two hikers were injured, one critically, after they fell from a cliff Saturday afternoon at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Just after 3 p.m., multiple authorities were called to the Calico Springs Trail after the hikers fell, Metro Lt. Ken Nogle said.

One person was flown to a hospital with critical injuries and another was driven to a hospital with a leg injury, Nogle said.

