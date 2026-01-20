Hikers rescued near Red Rock Canyon after running out of water

Staff with the Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue were called to the hiking area at Red Rock Canyon around 6 p.m Monday.

A sign alerting motorists to the turnoff for Calico Basin along state Route 159, which leads to the popular 13-mile loop of Red Rock National Conservation Area. (Natalie Burt/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two hikers were rescued near Calico Basin on Monday after they did not bring proper hiking gear and ran out of water, according to police.

Staff with the Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue were called to the hiking area at Red Rock Canyon around 6 p.m. A social media post from the unit said that two victims — wearing footwear and jackets unsuitable for the climbing conditions and the cold weather — ran out of water and had only one headlamp.

“They were unable to progress any further up or down and called for rescue due to the quickly approaching darkness,” the post said. “The three SAR personnel were able to access the patients, assess them and begin their hike out operation.”

Both hikers safely hiked down the mountain and returned to the parking lot, with neither requiring medical attention.

The search and rescue team urged hikers to practice safe hiking habits, such as telling someone where they are going; researching the weather and planning accordingly; wearing appropriate clothing; and carrying a light source, a locator beacon, and extra batteries.

