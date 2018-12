The Holiday Express has rumbled into the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. The express whisks children and adults on a trip to Santa’s Village.

Landin Zobrist, 5, from Las Vegas plays in the fake snow at a village winter wonderland as Springs Preserve hosts its Holiday Express in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

James Aukeman, 5, left, Eliza Aukeman, 3, and Julianne Aukeman from Las Vegas look out as they take a train ride as Springs Preserve hosts its Holiday Express in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gabriella Ordway, 2, from Las Vegas places an ornament on a Christmas tree at a village winter wonderland as Springs Preserve hosts its Holiday Express in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sydney Story reads a story to a group gathered for the Holiday Express taking place at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ryder Clark, 4, left, and Colin Clark, 5, from Las Vegas listen as a story is read out loud during the Holiday Express taking place at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Holiday decorations are placed throughout Springs Preserve as it hosts its Holiday Express in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Santa Claus greets a line of children waiting to meet him during the Holiday Express at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Upon arrival, visitors get a chance to meet with the jolly old elf, create holiday crafts, decorate cookies and listen to storytellers.

The Holiday Express makes its final run next weekend, Dec. 21-23. For more information, visit www.springspreserve.org.