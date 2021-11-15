Holiday season skates into Downtown Summerlin

The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin, located at Sahara Avenue east of the 215 Beltway, has returned for the holidays.

The Rock Rink in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/rookie__rae

Austin Jacobson kisses his girlfriend Cadence Kapeles as they ice skate at the Rock Rink in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/rookie__rae

Mia Meija, 11, guides her little sister Gabby Barreto, 2, on the ice at the Rock Rink in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/rookie__rae

Austin Jacobson ice skates with his girlfriend Cadence Kapeles at the Rock Rink in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/rookie__rae

The Rock Rink in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/rookie__rae

The Rock Rink in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/rookie__rae

Downtown Summerlin kicked off the holiday season Friday with the arrival of Santa Claus and the opening of the skating rink Rock Rink. Skate rentals are $16. Hours vary, and appointments are required. Check summerlin.com for details.

Other Downtown Summerlin events

— The holiday parade is returning later this month after a one-year hiatus. It will running every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19 – Dec. 18. The tradition, complete with holiday music, snow, dancers, and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and includes a new Nutcracker-inspired float. The parade is complimentary and open to the public.

— Santa Claus’ Chalet, located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $39.99. Santa offers photos with pets on Tuesdays through Dec. 21 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Kids can drop off letters to Santa and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes.

— On Dec. 1, Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration that includes the lighting of the Menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with lite bites.

— Returning to Downtown Summerlin is The Giving Machine that will be open until Jan. 3.

— New this year is Lights for Flights, an activation featuring six giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, and MIRACLE. The signs are sponsored to generate awareness and funds for Miracle Flights.

— Enchant is coming to Las Vegas Ballpark. It is a whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village that brings its world of festive wonder to Las Vegas for the first time Nov. 26 through Jan. 2. Visit EnchantChristmas.com for details.