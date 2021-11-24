Holiday travelers filling up parking areas at McCarran

If you’re headed to McCarran International Airport, give yourself extra time to find a parking spot.

If you’re headed to McCarran International Airport, give yourself extra time to find a parking spot and make it through airport security lines.

In a tweet, McCarran officials said that some parking areas were filled by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Terminal 1 long-term and valet parking are closed along with economy parking for Terminal 3.

McCarran spokesman Joe Rajchel said the Terminal 1 Long Term parking garage reached capacity by 5:30 a.m. Travelers should use the Terminal 3 parking garage.

“So far we are not seeing any kind of delays in terms of flight status,” he said. “We recommend extra time to get here so people can get to the Terminal 3 parking garage and catch the shuttle if they need it.”

The airport also suggested giving yourself an extra hour for parking due to high demand, and there were reports of some increased traffic at security lines as officials expect a busy Thanksgiving weekend for travel.

For more information on airport parking, go to mccarran.com/parking.

