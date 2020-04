The Salvation Army Southern Nevada handed out pandemic kits Friday to homeless people at its facility in North Las Vegas.

The Salvation Army Lieutenant Heather Baze hands out pandemic kits to the homeless in North Las Vegas, Friday, April 3, 2020. Local Salvationists made 2,000 kits that include a face mask, a small bottle of hand sanitizer, facial cleansing wipes, soap towelettes and gloves. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Salvation Army Lieutenant Heather Baze gives a pandemic kit to Demarlo Donahue, 46, in North Las Vegas, Friday, April 3, 2020. Local Salvationists made 2,000 kits that include a face mask, a small bottle of hand sanitizer, facial cleansing wipes, soap towelettes and gloves. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Salvation Army Lieutenant Heather Baze gives a pandemic kit to Jose Gonzalez in North Las Vegas, Friday, April 3, 2020. Local Salvationists made 2,000 kits that include a face mask, a small bottle of hand sanitizer, facial cleansing wipes, soap towelettes and gloves. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Salvation Army Lieutenant Heather Baze gives a pandemic kit to Martin Borunda, 62, in North Las Vegas, Friday, April 3, 2020. Local Salvationists made 2,000 kits that include a face mask, a small bottle of hand sanitizer, facial cleansing wipes, soap towelettes and gloves. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Salvation Army Lieutenant Ty Baze gives a pandemic kit to Dale Davis, 42, in North Las Vegas, Friday, April 3, 2020. Local Salvationists made 2,000 kits that include a face mask, a small bottle of hand sanitizer, facial cleansing wipes, soap towelettes and gloves. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The organization made 2,000 kits that include a face mask, a small bottle of hand sanitizer, facial cleansing wipes, soap towelettes and gloves.