Homeless Las Vegas man severely burned by fire started to keep warm

A Las Vegas homeless man suffered severe burns from an outdoor fire started to keep warm Thursday night.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said firefighters were called to a home on F Street at 10:47 p.m. for a person suffering from burns.

The man was found on the sidewalk unable to walk because of burns on his legs, Szymanski said in a release. The victim had severe burns to his legs and hands, was treated on the scene and transported to the hospital.

The fire department said it appears the man was with a group of homeless people sleeping on mattresses in a vacant lot at E Street and Morgan Avenue. The group had started a small warming fire near the mattresses. The fire eventually caused the mattress the man was sleeping on to catch fire.

A condition of the man was not immediately known.

