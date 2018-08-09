Homeless man detained after fire at central Las Vegas condo

Clark County fire crews respond to a condo fire Thursday, Aug. 9 at the Casa Mesa Villas on the 6600 block of West Tropicana Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police detained a homeless man early Thursday morning after a fire at a central valley condo complex.

The fire was called in about 3:30 a.m. at the Casa Mesa Villa condos on the 6600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Torrey Pines Drive, according to Clark County Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Straily.

Straily said a homeless man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The man told firefighters he saw smoke from the fire and rushed in to make sure no one was inside. Neighbors told firefighters that the resident of the condo had been gone for several days, he said.

Police detained the man until fire investigators could interview him.

The fire started in the kitchen, Straily said, but crews managed to keep it contained to one condo. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Straily estimated the fire caused between $50,000 and &75,000 in damage.

