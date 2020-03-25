Homeless man who stayed at Las Vegas shelters positive for COVID-19

The man received services at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and the city of Las Vegas’ Courtyard Homeless Resource Center while he was symptomatic, health officials say.

Workers install a gate at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Foremaster Lane near the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A homeless man who received services at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and the city of Las Vegas’ Courtyard Homeless Resource Center has tested positive for COVID-19, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday.

The man accessed services at both facilities, which are each located at the intersection of Foremaster Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard North, while he was sympotomatic, the district said in a news release. He is now asymptomatic and no longer considered at risk of exposing others.

The health district is working with the agencies to notify appropriate staff, volunteers, and clients of their possible exposure to this individual. They are being provided with information on signs and symptoms to look for, and instructions on what to do if they develop symptoms of COVID-19, the district said.

As a precaution, Catholic Charities is temporarily closing its emergency night shelter, which sleeps more than 500 men.

The organization is working with the City of Las Vegas and the health district to identify a temporary site to relocate shelter services and is taking steps to ensure the continuing health and safety of its staff, volunteers and clients, the release said.

