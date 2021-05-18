Homeless person injured by train in central Las Vegas
Crews were called just after 10:30 a.m. to the railroad tracks under the Sahara Avenue overpass off Western Avenue.
A homeless person suffered a leg injury after being clipped by a train while attempting to cross railroad tracks Tuesday morning in central Las Vegas.
Crews were called just after 10:30 a.m. to the railroad tracks under the Sahara Avenue overpass off Western Avenue, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.
The person was taken to a trauma unit, and the injuries were described as minor.
