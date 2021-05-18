89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Homeless person injured by train in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2021 - 11:59 am
 
A man was injured after being struck by a train Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on the railroad tracks u ...
A man was injured after being struck by a train Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on the railroad tracks under the Sahara Avenue overpass off Western Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A homeless person suffered a leg injury after being clipped by a train while attempting to cross railroad tracks Tuesday morning in central Las Vegas.

Crews were called just after 10:30 a.m. to the railroad tracks under the Sahara Avenue overpass off Western Avenue, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

The person was taken to a trauma unit, and the injuries were described as minor.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
2
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
3
Nevada Democratic Party treasurer resigns over Israel statement
Nevada Democratic Party treasurer resigns over Israel statement
4
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
5
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
Oakland A’s officials plan to tour Las Vegas next week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County commissioners during a commission meeting in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (K ...
Clark County sets date for full reopening
By / RJ

Officials said the county will reopen to full capacity beginning June 1 and return to pre-pandemic guidelines, removing restrictions on occupancy, large gatherings and more.