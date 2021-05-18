Homeless person injured by train in central Las Vegas

Crews were called just after 10:30 a.m. to the railroad tracks under the Sahara Avenue overpass off Western Avenue.

A man was injured after being struck by a train Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on the railroad tracks under the Sahara Avenue overpass off Western Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A homeless person suffered a leg injury after being clipped by a train while attempting to cross railroad tracks Tuesday morning in central Las Vegas.

Crews were called just after 10:30 a.m. to the railroad tracks under the Sahara Avenue overpass off Western Avenue, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

The person was taken to a trauma unit, and the injuries were described as minor.

