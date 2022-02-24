42°F
Homeless person killed in suspected impaired driving crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2022 - 9:12 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A homeless person was killed Thursday after police believe an impaired driver drove over a curb and struck them.

Officers were called at 1:44 a.m. to a dirt lot on Eastern Avenue near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard after a 2016 Toyota Corolla struck a person sleeping in the area, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the driver, 27-year-old Pearl Angob, swerved off the road and onto the dirt where the person was sleeping, police said.

The person struck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person after their family is notified.

Angob was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on driving while impaired resulting in death and failure to maintain lanes. She is being held without bail.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

