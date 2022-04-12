61°F
Homeless woman fatally struck by alleged impaired driver identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2022 - 4:44 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a homeless woman fatally struck by a suspected impaired driver.

Andrea Simms, 53, died from blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Simms was sleeping in a dirt lot in the area of Eastern Avenue near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Police said Pearl Angob, 27, swerved off the road, over a curb in a 2016 Toyota Corolla and struck Simms in the early morning hours of Feb. 24.

Angob was charged with DUI resulting in death and failure to maintain lanes. She posted $75,000 bail on March 1 with the condition that Angob not drive and wear a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring (SCRAM) device, court records show.

Angob is due in court on April 13 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
Spring storm brings windy, cooler weather to Las Vegas
