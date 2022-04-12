Homeless woman fatally struck by alleged impaired driver identified

Andrea Simms, 53, was fatally struck while sleeping on Feb. 24 near Eastern Avenue and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a homeless woman fatally struck by a suspected impaired driver.

Andrea Simms, 53, died from blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

Simms was sleeping in a dirt lot in the area of Eastern Avenue near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Police said Pearl Angob, 27, swerved off the road, over a curb in a 2016 Toyota Corolla and struck Simms in the early morning hours of Feb. 24.

Angob was charged with DUI resulting in death and failure to maintain lanes. She posted $75,000 bail on March 1 with the condition that Angob not drive and wear a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring (SCRAM) device, court records show.

Angob is due in court on April 13 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

