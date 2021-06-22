Homicide detectives investigate crash in southeast Las Vegas

Homicide detectives are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in southeast Las Vegas, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 2:22 p.m. to East Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway after a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Hadfield said.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed that homicide detectives were being called to the crash to investigate, but said that the circumstances of the crash remained unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

