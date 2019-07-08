Horse euthanized after SUV crashes into trailer in east Las Vegas

A veterinarian euthanized a horse after an SUV hit the trailer it was in Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called about 5:50 p.m. to the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane, east of Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said. A Chevrolet Suburban pulling a horse trailer was heading south on Christy Lane when a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Lake Mead ly ran a red light at Christy, he said.

The Silverado hit the trailer and launched the horse that was inside, Larsen said. The horse’s injuries were thought to threaten its life, and a veterinarian euthanized it “to prevent further suffering,” Larsen said.

“Traffic officers are investigating the wreck, but impairment is not suspected at this time,” Larsen said.

