Horse hit, killed after bolting from Las Vegas parade staging area

A horse was struck and killed near downtown Las Vegas on Saturday morning after running away from the Helldorado Parade, according to Las Vegas Police.

Just after 10 a.m., police responded to reports of a horse that was struck and killed in the area of 17th Street and Charleston Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Steinmetz said.

According to the preliminary investigation, a privately owned horse was at the staging area for the Helldorado Parade when it became spooked and ran off eastbound toward Charleston Boulevard, he said.

The horse was struck by a pick-up truck traveling west at 17th Street almost immediately after it ran off, Steinmetz said. The horse died at the scene.

The two occupants of the truck suffered minor injuries and neither were taken to the hospital.

No roads were shut down because of the incident and only minor traffic diversions were present.

No further information was immediately available.