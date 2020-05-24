Hospitals host drive-thru Taco Tuesday for health care workers

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospitals are hosting drive-thru Taco Tuesday for Las Vegas area first responders and health care workers.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people who need food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving that the community is #VegasStrong.

Taco Tuesday donation for health care workers

The event is open to all Las Vegas area first responders and health care workers. One hundred guests per location will receive free boxed lunches as a thank you for the work they have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, first responders can receive one free lunch at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Desert Canyon (9175 W Oquendo Road), Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Henderson (10301 Jeffreys St.) and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Las Vegas (1250 S. Valley View Blvd.)

Oral surgeon offers free wisdom tooth extraction

A Las Vegas oral surgeon is launching a program to provide one higher education student in Las Vegas with a free wisdom tooth extraction.

The Wisdom for Wisdom program was started in light of the economic hardships that many families are experiencing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

Sara Neumann, spokeswoman for Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery, said that an extraction can typically cost a couple thousand dollars.

“The doctors wanted to give back to local students, now more than ever with the financial crisis,” Neumann said. “They hope to offset some college costs.”

Interested college students can apply at canyonofs.com/wisdom until Thursday.

