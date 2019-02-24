Hot air balloon makes unscheduled landing in southwest Las Vegas

A hot air balloon made an unplanned landing at the southwest edge of the valley Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas police. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A hot air balloon made an unplanned landing at the southwest edge of the valley Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

The balloon was carrying 10 people when it made an “unscheduled” landing just before 8 a.m. in the 10100 block of Copper Edge Road, near the intersection of West Maule Avenue and South Grand Canyon Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kris Burke.

No one was injured, Burke said.

The FAA is investigating, Burke said.

Burke did not know where the balloon had departed from, whether it was commercially owned or why the operator had to land unexpectedly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.