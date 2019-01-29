Hotel garage near Strip reopens after fruitless hunt for absconder

Police set up a perimeter around the garage at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road, on Tuesday afternoon while they looked for a man who fled a traffic stop, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Hard Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

An off-Strip resort parking garage reopened Tuesday afternoon after police fruitlessly searched for a man who took off from a traffic stop.

Police had set up a perimeter around the garage at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road, while they looked for the man, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

An officer tried to pull over a vehicle about 11:15 a.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Wynn Road, near Valley View Boulevard, for a minor traffic violation, the spokesman said. The vehicle took off, and a police helicopter monitored it from above.

The man went into the parking garage at the hotel, and witnesses reported he jumped out and began to run, OcampoGomez said.

Police tried checking video surveillance to see where he went, but they later took down the perimeter without taking the man into custody.

Nobody was injured.

