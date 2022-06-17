99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

House fire displaces 11 people in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2022 - 11:26 am
 
Updated June 17, 2022 - 11:33 am
A house fire injured three people and displaced 11 in northwest Las Vegas early Friday, June 17 ...
A house fire injured three people and displaced 11 in northwest Las Vegas early Friday, June 17, 2022. (Las Vegas Fire Department).

A house fire early Friday in northwest Las Vegas injured three people and displaced 11.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a home on Crystal Tower Street, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Hualapai Way.

“On arrival the front of a two-story wood frame/stucco house was on fire around the garage, two vehicles parked in the driveway were also on fire,” Szymanski said in a statement. “Firefighters were told on arrival that everyone was out of the house.”

The fire was extinguished in roughly 30 minutes. Two residents of the home were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of “minor smoke inhalation,” Szymanski said. A firefighter also went to the hospital for treatment of what was described as chest discomfort.

Seven adults and four children lived in the home. All are being assisted by the American Red Cross, Szymanski said.

The fire, Szymanski said, was mostly confined to the garage, but there was extensive smoke damage throughout the residence. A cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Houston billionaire closes $270M purchase on Strip
Houston billionaire closes $270M purchase on Strip
2
Clark County reports first probable case of monkeypox
Clark County reports first probable case of monkeypox
3
‘It’s cowardly’: Vagos biker testifies about Hells Angels highway shooting
‘It’s cowardly’: Vagos biker testifies about Hells Angels highway shooting
4
Police: Pair stole from Lowe’s at least 34 times
Police: Pair stole from Lowe’s at least 34 times
5
Adele’s Vegas options dwindling amid Caesars layoffs
Adele’s Vegas options dwindling amid Caesars layoffs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ana Peña, left, and Carli Medina eat lunch on the lakeside patio at Marché Bacchus on ...
Some top spots for alfresco dining in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Las Vegas can get hot as blazes. Thankfully, many Southern Nevada restaurants have created cool, shaded outdoor spaces where dishes — and good company — can be enjoyed with just the right touch of nature.