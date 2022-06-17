House fire displaces 11 people in northwest Las Vegas

Two residents of the home and a firefighter were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A house fire injured three people and displaced 11 in northwest Las Vegas early Friday, June 17, 2022. (Las Vegas Fire Department).

A house fire early Friday in northwest Las Vegas injured three people and displaced 11.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a home on Crystal Tower Street, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Hualapai Way.

“On arrival the front of a two-story wood frame/stucco house was on fire around the garage, two vehicles parked in the driveway were also on fire,” Szymanski said in a statement. “Firefighters were told on arrival that everyone was out of the house.”

The fire was extinguished in roughly 30 minutes. Two residents of the home were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of “minor smoke inhalation,” Szymanski said. A firefighter also went to the hospital for treatment of what was described as chest discomfort.

Seven adults and four children lived in the home. All are being assisted by the American Red Cross, Szymanski said.

The fire, Szymanski said, was mostly confined to the garage, but there was extensive smoke damage throughout the residence. A cause of the fire is under investigation.

