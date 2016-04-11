House fire displaces four adults

A house fire Sunday afternoon in the central valley displaced four people, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.

Las Vegas Fire Department (Kristen DeSilva/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A house fire Sunday afternoon in the central valley displaced four people, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:33 p.m. to 1112 W. Washington Ave., after 911 calls that smoke was coming from the house, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Syzmanski said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames on the side and rear of the one-story wood-frame house, Syzmanski said. The fire appeared to have started outside and then burned its way in; firefighters had the fire under control in less than five minutes, he said.

The fire burned the outside back and side of the house and some of the interior and attic. While firefighters cleaned up, four adults arrived on scene, stating they were renters at the house, Syzmanski said. The American Red Cross was asked to assist the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported, and damage were estimated at $50,000, he said. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow her on Twitter @ravenmjackson