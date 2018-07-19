House fire in central Las Vegas displaces 4 residents

The fire at a single-storey home at 3732 Braewood Circle, near Sandhill Road and Hacienda Avenue, was called in just before 9 a.m. Thursday and extinguished in about 15 minutes, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Four people were displaced Thursday after a fire burned a home in the central valley, county fire officials said.

The fire at 3732 Braewood Circle, near Sandhill Road and Hacienda Avenue, was called in just before 9 a.m., according to the Clark County Fire Department. Firefighters extinguished the blaze at the single-story house in about 15 minutes, officials said.

One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation, but was not hospitalized. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced residents.

