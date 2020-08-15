House fire in east Las Vegas Valley leaves 1 dead

A 94-year-old man died after a house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley Saturday morning, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire crews were called about 11:30 a.m. to a fire on the 3600 block of Barcelona Street, near Twain Avenue and Sandhill Road, after 911 callers “reported that there was possibly an elderly resident still inside,” the department said.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home. Officials found the single resident inside the home about 11:4o a.m. but he was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a malfunctioning electronic device in the man’s bedroom. The fire was ruled accidental Saturday afternoon.

“It serves as a reminder to use only approved electronic devices in your home and to ensure they are in good working order,” the department said in a statement Saturday afternoon. “Extension cords should not be used as permanent wiring and should never be run under carpets or through walls.”

