House fire in northwest Las Vegas causes $250K in damage

The blaze consumed the large back patio of a single-story home and moved into the house, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Las Vegas firefighters put out a house fire in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on the 4000 block of Jory Trail, near Torrey Pines Drive and Craig Road on Monday July 6, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters put out a house fire in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on the 4000 block of Jory Trail, near Torrey Pines Drive and Craig Road on Monday July 6, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters put out a house fire in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on the 4000 block of Jory Trail, near Torrey Pines Drive and Craig Road on Monday July 6, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters put out a house fire in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on the 4000 block of Jory Trail, near Torrey Pines Drive and Craig Road on Monday July 6, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters put out a house fire in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on the 4000 block of Jory Trail, near Torrey Pines Drive and Craig Road on Monday July 6, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters battle a house fire in 4000 block of Jory Trail on Monday, July 6, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters put out a house fire Monday morning in the northwest valley, with damage estimated at $250,000.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. at 4057 N. Jory Trail, near Torrey Pines Drive and Craig Road.

The blaze consumed the large back patio of a single-story home and moved into the house, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Crews battled the blaze for about 45 minutes before putting it out, the department said. The entire back patio was destroyed, and the interior has heavy damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was home, and no one was injured, though two adults were displaced.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.