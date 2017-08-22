ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

House fire in west Las Vegas sends 1 to hospital

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2017 - 5:27 am
 

One person was hospitalized Monday night after a house fire in the west valley.

Crews from the Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded just before 11 p.m. Monday to a home at 10497 Foggy Glen Ave., near West Sahara Avenue and South Town Center Drive, CCFD spokesman Jon Klassen said.

Several boxes caught fire on the second floor of the home, Klassen said, filling the house with smoke.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the home, and one person was transported to a local hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, Klassen said.

No other injuries were reported, and the departments are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

