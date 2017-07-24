House fire injures 3 firefighters in northwest Las Vegas

A house fire in the northwest valley injured three firefighters and caused substantial damages Sunday afternoon, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

Damage is seen after a house fire in the northwest valley injured three firefighters on Sunday. (Las Vegas Fire Department via Twitter)

A house fire in the northwest valley injured three firefighters on Sunday. (Las Vegas Fire Department via Twitter)

Damage is seen after a house fire in the northwest valley injured three firefighters on Sunday. (Las Vegas Fire Department via Twitter)

A house fire in the northwest valley injured three firefighters on Sunday. (Las Vegas Fire Department via Twitter)

A house fire in the northwest valley injured three firefighters and caused substantial damages Sunday afternoon, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

None of the injuries is considered life-threatening, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Just after 5 p.m., a barbecue grill left unattended exploded at 8649 Castle Hill Ave., Szymanski said. A window blew out, and flames coursed through the home, reaching the attic.

As firefighters worked to control the fire, the home’s roof collapsed, Szymanski said. One firefighter fell and hurt his back and possibly also his head. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Another firefighter broke a tooth, and another suffered from a hand injury treated on scene, Szymanski said.

The one person living in the home was not injured, the Fire Department said. She will stay with friends and will not need assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire caused $300,000 in damages. The Fire Department has ruled the fire accidental but has not determined its precise cause.

The northwest valley fire is the second this summer involving a barbecue grill under an overhang, Szymanski said. He recommends placing grills at least 10 feet from the house as a precaution.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

36.2215078,-115.3176826