House fire injures 3 in central Las Vegas

Three people were injured, one seriously, in a house fire Friday morning in central Las Vegas. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three people were injured, one seriously, in a house fire on Leonard Avenue Friday morning in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were injured, one seriously, in a house fire Friday in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire broke out at about 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Leonard Avenue, near West Owens Avenue and H Street.

Szymanski said a senior citizen suffered serious burns. Two others also were injured.

“We initially transported one person from the fire scene, an elderly gentleman, who had burns to his front, his face, his arms. He is elderly,” Szymanski said. “Then we got a call that said two more people were burned (at a nearby location). We initially thought that was a separate call. We started putting two and two together and found it is the same call.”

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.