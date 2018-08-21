House gutted but no injuries reported in central Las Vegas fire

No injuries were reported in an early Tuesday fire that destroyed a central Las Vegas home.

A fire destroyed a home on the 6500 block of Brooks Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An early morning fire on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, destroyed a house in the 6500 block of Brooks Avenue, near Cheyenne Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Crews found a house engulfed in flames about 3:20 a.m. in the 6500 block of Brooks Avenue, near Torrey Pines Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

About 3:40 a.m. Szymanski reported that two more fire engines were called to the scene after part of the roof collapsed.

The bulk of the fire had been extinguished by about 4:15 a.m., but the house was destroyed, Szymanski said.

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said Tuesday morning that firefighters have found one person previously unaccounted for. No people or animals were found inside the home.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

6500 Brooks Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada