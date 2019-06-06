HOV lane enforcement takes effect in 14 days
A 30-day grace period for 24-hour-a-day high occupancy vehicle lanes on portions of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 ends on June 20. There are multiple ways for a motorist to violate the new HOV lane regulations and face a $250 fine. Infractions include:
• Vehicles that don’t enter or exit the carpool lane at one of the broken line enter/exit points.
• Vehicles with just one occupant.
• Electric cars, unless with two occupants, as per Nevada law.
• Trucks with more than two axles, even with two occupants.