HOV lane enforcement takes effect in 14 days

A 30-day grace period for 24-hour-a-day high occupancy vehicle lanes on portions of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 ends on June 20.

Motorists navigate through the newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl, left, on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. The ramp opened to traffic this morning along with new HOV lanes on I-15 and new HOV lane regulations on the HOV lanes on I-15 and US 95. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 30-day grace period for 24-hour-a-day high occupancy vehicle lanes on portions of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 ends on June 20. There are multiple ways for a motorist to violate the new HOV lane regulations and face a $250 fine. Infractions include:

• Vehicles that don’t enter or exit the carpool lane at one of the broken line enter/exit points.

• Vehicles with just one occupant.

• Electric cars, unless with two occupants, as per Nevada law.

• Trucks with more than two axles, even with two occupants.