How much can Las Vegas homeowners get for replacing grass?

With grass removed, a crew from Park West lays down irrigation lines for a new desert landscaping, plants and trees along West Desert Inn Road on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Southern Nevada Water Authority announced Wednesday that it has increased its Water Smart Landscape Rebate Program to $5 per square foot for single-family homeowners who replace grass with water-efficient plants and trees.

The increase means homeowners receive $5,000 for an average single-family conversion of roughly 1,000 square feet — $2,000 more than under the previous $3 rebate, said Bronson Mack, spokesperson for the SNWA.

“The $5 rebate is designed to help offset the cost of upgrading from grass to drip-irrigated trees and plants,” Mack said in an email Thursday afternoon. “It’s a voluntary program, and the community has really answered the call over the years to conserve water.”

The rebate, which dates back to 1999, has changed over time. Mack said the SNWA last offered $5 per square foot last year, before reducing the rebate to $3 earlier this year.

The new incentive applies to the first 10,000 square feet of grass converted. Once beyond that, homeowners would receive $2.50 per square foot.

“Because landscape irrigation accounts for about 60 percent of Southern Nevada’s overall water use, converting grass to water-efficient landscapes is vital as the community continues to face federally mandated reductions in the amount of water it can draw annually from Lake Mead, the source of 90 percent of our supply” SNWA said in their Thursday press release.

The program rules require that grass be replaced with drip-irrigated plants and trees that provide at least 50 percent canopy coverage over the converted area to help reduce heat island effects.

The SNWA said that a square foot of drip-irrigated landscaping uses just 18 gallons of water a year, compared with 73 gallons for a square foot of grass. They claim that it is critically important to cut down on outdoor water use, which as opposed to indoor water use that is treated and returned to Lake Mead, cannot be reclaimed.

Commercial, multi-family and HOA common area properties remain eligible for $2 per square foot for nonfunctional grass, which must be replaced by the end of 2026 under Nevada’s nonfunctional grass law.

Additional incentives are also available through local providers: Las Vegas Valley Water District homeowners can receive an extra $2 per square foot, while single-family households in Henderson are eligible for a flat $575 rebate.

Mack said that the program saves nearly 14 billion gallons annually, and more than 203 billion gallons since the program’s inception.

