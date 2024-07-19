How tech outage is impacting Las Vegas casinos, airport

Flight cancellations and delays lingered at Harry Reid International Airport. Local businesses in Las Vegas also seemed to be affected by the global outage.

Harry Reid International Airport was full of tired, frustrated passengers as airlines faced tech outages Friday morning.

Flight Aware reported Friday morning that 127 flights were delayed and 57 canceled at the Las Vegas airport, while 27,075 flights were affected worldwide. American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines were all impacted.

By midmorning, FlightAware said there were 81 flight delays and 27 cancellations today at Reid while there were 30,163 worldwide and 5,728 delays within the United States.

At Reid airport, people slept on the floor with their luggage nearby and waited in long lines.

The flight disruptions appeared to be part of a global problem that has disrupted businesses and even led to Las Vegas’ NBC affiliate dropping local programming for hours late Thursday and early Friday.

George Kurtz, the CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, which has been linked to the outage, said on X that the company was dealing with a defect in an update for Microsoft Windows systems. “The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” he said.

Elsewhere in the valley

Operations at casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown appeared normal Friday morning.

All gaming and hotel operations are normal at the Wynn, Encore, Venetian, Palazzo and Treasure Island. A slot tech at TI who has been on shift since 3 a.m. said nothing unusual happened at the property all night.

Caesars Palace operations are normal, with no waits to cash out. A small number of slot machines are down. The line at the front desk line is short and moving. Bars, restaurants and shops appear to be normal and operating.

The Sphere was temporarily affected by the outage or another issue early Friday, according to two Wynn employees who saw a blue screen with an error message on their way into work this morning.

At Red Rock Resort in Summerlin, video screens around the casino displayed a message that said “The operating system on your PC failed to turn off properly and needs to be repaired.” The resort otherwise appeared to be operating normally.

Similarly, Dunkin Donuts and Lifetime Fitness in Summerlin were open and operating but dealing with system problems.The outage is impacting mobile ordering at Starbucks locations in the valley.

At the airport

“I feel like I was robbed,” said Crystal Gibbs, who had come from Los Angeles to get a connecting flight to Ohio and was in a line that was not moving.

She said she had arrived at the airport around 8 p.m. and had gotten no sleep.

“We don’t have a plan,” she said. “We don’t live here, so we’re trying to figure it out.”

Steve Chentnic, who was visiting Las Vegas from Missouri, was supposed to be on an Allegiant flight, but said his flight had been canceled. He said his airline had said it was a Microsoft problem and refused to pay for a hotel.

Chentnic uses a heart pump and said he only has enough medication and dressing for a day. He was debating whether to rent a car and drive to Phoenix, where his girlfriend’s daughter lives, or stay in Las Vegas until he could get another flight.

Stacey and Kelvin Mitchell, who were visiting from Killeen, Texas, said their Allegiant flight had been canceled. Stacey Mitchell said they’ve been told they could get a refund and rebook the flight, but that they wouldn’t get another one Friday.

She said she was concerned because her husband, who has diabetes, is dependent on insulin and they only had enough for Friday. They also had a disabled son waiting at home with other family members.

The airline didn’t offer any voucher, she said, but they got a customer service number. The hold time was two hours, according to Mitchell.

“Little did we know that Microsoft had this much power,” she said.

Sylvia Wood, who had come from Richmond for the NAACP’s 115th National Convention and booked a flight for 10 p.m. Thursday so she could gamble, said she had gotten on her Spirit flight but had been told to get off, initially because of a smell on the plane.

A Spirit employee told passengers to go home, she said, but “Everybody said we don’t live here.”

She was frustrated, because she said if she had known about the issues ahead of time, she could have stayed at her hotel.

“I will never — and you can capitalize never — fly Spirit again,” she said.

On X, Spirit blamed the problems on a “third-party vendor” and said it could not rebook passengers because of the outage.

“We apologize to our Guests for the inconvenience,” the airline said.

Allegiant also said on X that the outage was the fault of a third-party software system.

“We are working diligently with our provider to resolve the issue,” Allegiant said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X. Review-Journal staff writers Mick Akers and Richard N. Velotta contributed to this report.