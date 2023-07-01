How to keep your pets safe, calm on July 4th

According to the American Kennel Club, more pets go missing or run away during Independence Day than any other time of year.

Hearts Alive Village on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With loud noises from fireworks or unfamiliar foot traffic from barbecues and pool parties, your pet can become overwhelmed pretty quickly during the Fourth of July holiday.

“Summer is always busy for us, and the Fourth is usually our busiest day during the season,” said Daryl Sprague, chief development and marketing officer for the Animal Foundation at 655 N. Mojave Road.

The shelter is one of the highest volume single-site animal shelters in America, according to its website, and their mission is to save all healthy and treatable animals in the Las Vegas Valley.

The foundation has roughly 700 animals on its already crowded campus, and Sprague anticipates receiving more animals once the holiday hits.

Linda Gilliam, the founder and president of Connor and Millie’s Dog Rescue, at 9030, W. Sahara Ave., offered tips for owners to keep their pets safe and sound during the holiday.

“We recommend that you microchip the collar or tag in case they run away; there’s also calming collars you can use,” she said. “If you aren’t staying home, we recommend you to crate or kennel them if they’re used to it; also make sure gates and sliding doors are closed and locked.”

Gilliam focuses on educating owners about their pets and how to help them.

“If you properly prepare for the holiday in advance, you shouldn’t have any trouble,” Gilliam said. “You should also monitor your pets behavior, how they reacted last year may be different from how they react this year.”

Sprague said that anyone who finds a lost pet should knock on doors to find out if anyone recognizes the animal.

“Shelters can be a stressful place for these animals, so we recommend just going around and using the help of your community to get the dog back with their owner,” Sprague said.

There are plenty of ways to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, but Sprague and Gilliam both agree that it is important to make sure your pet is well taken care of beforehand.

