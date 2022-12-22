How to recycle your Christmas tree for free

Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Committee has more than 30 drop-off locations that will be open from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Once holiday festivities are over, there are more than 30 local drop-off locations where you can recycle your live Christmas tree for free.

The program, organized by the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Recycling Committee, runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Recycled trees will be chipped into mulch and used in public parks and gardens.

Drop-off sites are managed by the recycling committee, a partnership of businesses and community organizations including UNLV’s Rebel Recycling program and Springs Preserve.

“When we recycle trees, we’re diverting waste from landfills, conserving water, and beautifying our local communities,” said Tara Pike, UNLV sustainability coordinator and member of the Christmas tree recycling committee, in a news release.

Since the program’s inception in 2001, nearly 300,000 Christmas trees have been recycled, according to the release.

To find a drop-off location, visit Springs Preserve’s website at springspreserve.org.

To prepare for recycling, remove all decorations — including lights, tinsel and ornaments — and tree stands. Flocked trees, which are sprayed with artificial snow, can’t be recycled.

Residents who are unable to drop off their tree can pay $25 to have company Move It pick it up and recycle it, according to the release. Visit gomoveit.com and use the code “Tree25” for the discounted rate.

Mulch will also be available for free for community members:

— 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 28-Jan. 19 at Pecos Legacy Park, Acacia Park, Capriola Park and Discovery Park. Bring your own shovels and containers.

— 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension’s North Las Vegas Research Center and Demonstration Orchard, 4600 Horse Drive

— 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension’s Lifelong Learning Center, 8050 Paradise Road in Las Vegas

