How your Lyft rides can help the Las Vegas police foundation

Lyft and PT’s Entertainment Group will each donate $1 to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation for every passenger that the ride-hailing company picks up from any of the 56 PT’s taverns in Southern Nevada.

A driver displaying Lyft sign on his dashboard picks up his passenger in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Golden Entertainment operates PT's and Sierra Gold taverns. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The “Ride Safe” promotion, running from now through Jan. 1, is aimed at encouraging people to avoid drinking and driving during the holiday season, according to officials with Lyft and PT’s Entertainment Group.

This is the third year Lyft and PT’s Entertainment have contributed funds to the nonprofit police department foundation, which raises money for training and equipment for officers, financial support for families of fallen officers and scholarships.

