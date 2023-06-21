91°F
Local Las Vegas

Huge fire burning in southwest valley, smoke visible for miles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2023 - 5:34 pm
 
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark County Fire Department)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark County Fire Department)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark County Fire Department)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark County Fire Department)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark County Fire Department)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark County Fire Department)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark County Fire Department)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark County Fire Department)
A huge fire was burning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on June 20, 2023.
A huge fire was burning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on June 20, 2023.

A massive fire in the southwest valley whose plume of smoke could be seen across Las Vegas was burning Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is at 8030 W. Maule Ave., near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, Clark County Fire Department Kelly Blackmon said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com

