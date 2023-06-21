Huge fire burning in southwest valley, smoke visible for miles

A huge fire is burning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Tuesday afternoon.

An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark County Fire Department)

A massive fire in the southwest valley whose plume of smoke could be seen across Las Vegas was burning Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is at 8030 W. Maule Ave., near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, Clark County Fire Department Kelly Blackmon said in a statement.

