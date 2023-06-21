Huge fire burns in southwest valley, smoke causing traffic delays

A huge fire is burning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an under-construction residential complex near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A huge fire was burning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on June 20, 2023. (Ryan Hendershot)

A huge fire was burning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on June 20, 2023.

A massive fire in the southwest valley whose plume of smoke could be seen across Las Vegas was burning Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is at 8030 W. Maule Ave., near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, Clark County Fire Department Kelly Blackmon said in a statement.

Fire crews began responding after calls started coming in at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday about a building under construction that was fully ablaze.

Julia Maranville, 25, said that when firefighters started spraying their hoses on the blaze, fiery embers and debris began raining down on her apartment complex on the other side of the 215, igniting fires in the grass and dumpsters.

“I see could see the walls of the building falling to the ground as the fire was burning,” Maranville said.

Even though she lives on the other side of the 215, in a complex on Rafael Rivera Way, southwest of South Buffalo Drive and West Sunset Road, she said she could feel the heat from the inferno.

“It was so hot,” Maranville said. “It was extremely hot.”

BREAKING: A fire was reported near the area of the 215 beltway and Buffalo Drive. Fire crews are on scene. We will provide details at https://t.co/j0uKLFsPcV shortly. #LasVegas 🎥 Austin Janeveski pic.twitter.com/h2MudXKXTR — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) June 21, 2023

Drivers were being told to expect delays in the area of the fire.

A tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the three right lanes of the southbound 215 were blocked as of 5:41 p.m. because of heavy smoke from the fire.

As well, a second alarm had been called, which means additional fire crews and vehicles were responding.

A Fire Department spokesperson was expected to address reporters at the scene of the fire Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com