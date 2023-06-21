90°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Huge fire burns in southwest valley, smoke causing traffic delays

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2023 - 5:34 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2023 - 6:39 pm
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an under-construction residential complex near Buffa ...
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an under-construction residential complex near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A huge fire was burning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on June 20, 2023. (Ryan Hendershot)
A huge fire was burning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on June 20, 2023. (Ryan Hendershot)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Bizu T ...
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Bizu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark ...
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Clark County Fire Department)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark ...
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Clark County Fire Department)
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an under-construction residential complex near Buffa ...
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an under-construction residential complex near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark ...
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Clark County Fire Department)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Clark ...
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Clark County Fire Department)
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an under-construction residential complex near Buffa ...
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an under-construction residential complex near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an under-construction residential complex near Buffa ...
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at an under-construction residential complex near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway. (Nevada ...
An under-construction residential complex burns near Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Nevada State Police Twitter)
A huge fire was burning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on June 20, 2023.
A huge fire was burning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on June 20, 2023.

A massive fire in the southwest valley whose plume of smoke could be seen across Las Vegas was burning Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is at 8030 W. Maule Ave., near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, Clark County Fire Department Kelly Blackmon said in a statement.

Fire crews began responding after calls started coming in at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday about a building under construction that was fully ablaze.

Julia Maranville, 25, said that when firefighters started spraying their hoses on the blaze, fiery embers and debris began raining down on her apartment complex on the other side of the 215, igniting fires in the grass and dumpsters.

“I see could see the walls of the building falling to the ground as the fire was burning,” Maranville said.

Even though she lives on the other side of the 215, in a complex on Rafael Rivera Way, southwest of South Buffalo Drive and West Sunset Road, she said she could feel the heat from the inferno.

“It was so hot,” Maranville said. “It was extremely hot.”

Drivers were being told to expect delays in the area of the fire.

A tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the three right lanes of the southbound 215 were blocked as of 5:41 p.m. because of heavy smoke from the fire.

As well, a second alarm had been called, which means additional fire crews and vehicles were responding.

A Fire Department spokesperson was expected to address reporters at the scene of the fire Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
1
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
2
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
3
CARTOONS: Joe Biden doesn’t want anyone to think this
CARTOONS: Joe Biden doesn’t want anyone to think this
4
Karlsson goes viral during Knights’ championship parade — VIDEO
Karlsson goes viral during Knights’ championship parade — VIDEO
5
CARTOON: What the heck did he say?
CARTOON: What the heck did he say?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
By / RJ

A bright beam of light recently spotted plummeting through the darkness of an early morning sky was not a UFO, as some have speculated, NASA officials confirmed.

More stories
Firefighters battle early morning blaze at former downtown motel
Firefighters battle early morning blaze at former downtown motel
June storms strike parts of Las Vegas Valley
June storms strike parts of Las Vegas Valley
Coroner: 26-year-old Las Vegas resident killed in Tides fire
Coroner: 26-year-old Las Vegas resident killed in Tides fire
High winds, gusts hit Las Vegas Valley as week begins
High winds, gusts hit Las Vegas Valley as week begins
Fatal crash closes part of Interstate 15 near Craig Road
Fatal crash closes part of Interstate 15 near Craig Road
Driver killed after striking pole
Driver killed after striking pole