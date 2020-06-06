Hundreds drive by to honor Las Vegas pastor Robert Fowler in parade

Cars honked and people cheered as a parade of cars drove to Victory Missionary Baptist Church to honor the life of Las Vegas pastor Robert Fowler, who died May 19.

Photos of Robert Fowler and flowers in front of Victory Missionary Baptist Church (Amanda Bradford/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Cars beginning their parade from the Texas Station Casino parking lot to Victory Missionary Baptist Church to honor Robert Fowler (Amanda Bradford/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

A station for speakers and music set up in the Texas Station Casino parking lot before the parade began (Amanda Bradford/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Posters of Las Vegas pastor Robert Fowler for a memorial in front of Victory Missionary Baptist Church (Amanda Bradford/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Hundreds of cars packed the parking lot at Texas Station on Saturday morning for a parade to honor the life of Las Vegas pastor Robert Fowler, who died May 19 at the age of 64.

Music played through speakers and speakers discussed Fowler’s life as cars continued to fill the lot at 11 a.m., with people honking and rolling their windows down to cheer. One of those speakers was Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, who said he knew Fowler for 23 years — starting about the time Fowler became a senior pastor at Victory Missionary Baptist Church in 1996.

“He blessed my first home; he blessed and christened both my children; he blessed my county commission office,” Weekly said. “He’s just helped me and been there with me every step of the way.”

Charles Richard Smith, an associate pastor, said Fowler turned the church into a “community-minded church,” serving as a counselor, a father figure and much more to its members. Smith added that the large crowd was a testament to Fowler’s work in the church and that he touched each person there “in some way or another.”

After taking nearly 30 minutes to clear the parking lot, the cars drove to Victory Missionary Baptist Church and paraded around the front, where some people got out of their cars to talk and take photos in front of a memorial for Fowler.

Patricia Barrett, 56, said Fowler was her best friend. Beginning 15 years ago, Barrett said Fowler has been with her through everything, including helping her through the loss of her brother. Nevada’s phase 2 reopening guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic preclude churches from gatherings of more than 50 people, which prevented a typical memorial service. But Barrett said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is priceless,” Barrett said of the hundreds driving by to pay their respects. “To know that he’s recognized and we all miss him so much.”

Drivers continued honking their horns and greeting people as they drove by until the last car passed the church around 12:15 p.m.

The Revs. Vincent and Carolyn Jordan, who are both associate pastors at Victory Missionary Baptist Church, also knew Fowler since 1996. Fowler taught them how to preach, connect with the community and use resources, which Vincent Jordan said allowed them to help organize this parade in his honor.

Carolyn Jordan said Fowler was “a voice of wisdom” for the community and its leaders, adding that he was invested in teaching children and teenagers how to worship for an “inclusive ministry.”

“I believe the people that are all showing their support — they know that the pastor wants to work with God to go on,” Carolyn Jordan said. “I believe we’ll have that support to continue the legacy he started.”

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.