Hundreds enjoy Thanksgiving meal at charity’s new outdoor pavilion

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada served a socially distanced Thanksgiving meal to more than 1,000 homeless and vulnerable men, women and children.

Jacquelyn Gabriel, 64, right, shares a laugh with Michael Poulin, 56, while eating a socially distanced Thanksgiving meal at the new outdoor dining pavilion at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. The holiday meal served more than 1,000 homeless and vulnerable men, women and children. It was the 55th consecutive free Thanksgiving Day meal for the charity. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clients, including Jacquelyn Gabriel, 64, right, eat a socially distanced Thanksgiving meal at the new outdoor dining pavilion at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. The holiday meal served more than 1,000 homeless and vulnerable men, women and children. It was the 55th consecutive free Thanksgiving Day meal for the charity. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Michael Burr was thankful for the turkey dinner with gravy served up Thursday morning at the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada’s new outdoor pavilion in central Las Vegas.

“It means a lot,” said Burr, 59. “It’s probably the best meal I’ll have all year. Greatly appreciated.”

This theme of thankfulness was expressed repeatedly by the homeless on Thanksgiving Day at the Catholic Charities complex at 1501 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

Large lines formed at the new pavilion throughout the morning. People came in droves to receive a Thanksgiving meal under the new, open-air pavilion.

“On a day like today, where it is cold outside and windy, we are grateful to God for opening this new dining pavilion so we can serve our traditional Thanksgiving meal under the big top with safety, social distance and cleanliness,” said Deacon Tom Roberts, president and CEO of Catholic Charities.

Those who showed up for dinner liked the pavilion, the social distancing and the kindness delivered.

“Appreciative,” said Harry Barr, 56. “They are generous with their time and what they are trying to do. The meal is good. I appreciate what they do for us. They offer us service Monday through Friday, as well. It helps ease a little bit of our burden.”

Organizers said they produced 400 pounds of oven-roasted turkey, 35 gallons of turkey gravy, 500 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes, 300 pounds of sauteed green beens, 50 gallons of stuffing, 25 gallons of cranberry sauce and 1,300 pumpkin pies.

“We are probably over 1,000 people,” Roberts said, adding that the pavilion was made possible by coronavirus relief bill funding obtained through the city of Las Vegas.

“To provide this facility, to provide safety, to provide social distancing, and an environment of help and dignity for this meal is just as important as the food,” Roberts said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.