Hundreds gather on Strip to support Israel

The rally took place in front of The Venetian in response to Hamas terrorist attacks.

A woman cries during a pro-Israel rally outside the Venetian on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vigil takes place during a pro-Israel rally outside the Venetian on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pro Israel supporters mourn for their friends and family in Israel during a gathering in front outside the Venetian on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Supporters hold up signs during a pro-Israel rally outside the Venetian on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man holds up an Israeli flag during a pro-Israel rally outside the Venetian on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person holds up an Israeli flag during a pro-Israel rally outside the Venetian on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anna-Lee Brody’s cousin was forced to hide for 25 hours to avoid being kidnapped by Hamas terrorists over the weekend. He was rescued by the Israeli army after going without food and water for more than a day.

Brody was one of hundreds of people gathered in front of The Venetian Sunday night supporting Israel in the wake of terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas.

The “Stand Up Against Terror. Stand With Israel.” rally, organized by the Israeli American Council Las Vegas chapter, came after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, prompting the Israeli government to formally declare war.

“Sitting at home I feel helpless like I can’t do anything,” Brody said. “This makes me feel like at least I can advocate, stand for my country. It also makes me feel like I have another shoulder, other Israelis to balance off on and to talk to.”

Brody, a Las Vegas resident for the last 20 years, was born and raised in Israel and served in their military. She said her family is still in Israel and told her they are safe.

As of Sunday, the toll had passed 1,100 dead, with thousands wounded on both sides. At least 700 have been reportedly killed in Israel and 400 have been killed in Gaza.

Around 6:30 p.m., about 50 people had gathered around The Venetian fountain. Many wore white shirts with the message “I stand with Israel.” Several of them held large Israeli flags in the air.

Over the next hour, the crowd swelled to at least two hundred people. Flameless candles were laid on the sidewalk and the group gathered in a tight circle, chanting and singing in support of Israel.

Micky Shulman, a council member of the Israeli American Council, draped an Israeli flag around his shoulders. He and fellow IAC council member Itay Dadon said the purpose of the gathering was to honor those who had been killed and to bring awareness to people who may not be aware of what is going on.

Richard Hirschhaut, director of the American Jewish Committee Los Angeles, described the weekend as a very painful moment and a dark day for the Jewish community.

“I think for many in the Jewish community, this certainly includes my own feelings, we are in a state of shock, disbelief and horror,” Hirschhaut said in an interview Saturday with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The night’s rally was one of several happening Sunday and planned for Monday and Tuesday in Boston, Los Angeles, San Diego and other cities across the country, said Israeli American Council CEO Elan Carr.

Jewish Nevada and the Anti-Defamation League Nevada joined Sunday’s rally.

“The first message we want to convey is that we stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel in total solidarity and unwavering support,” Carr said. “The second message is that like any sovereign country in the world that has been attacked in this horrific and brutal and inhuman way, Israel has an inalienable right to defend itself as it sees fit.”

Amit Elfaci read out a blessing for the Israeli soldiers during Sunday night’s rally. Elfaci served in the Israeli military and learned over the last two days that two close friends who he served with had been killed.

“It’s a horrible feeling when you are far away from your friends, far away from your country,” Elfaci said.

Elected officials and members of Nevada’s congressional delegation condemned the attacks.

“These attacks are abhorrent, and Israel has a right to defend itself,” Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a statement. “Today — and every day — the United States and the American people stand with Israel.”

Songs and improvised chants broke out among the crowd in between speakers. Organizers handed out small Israeli and American flags. Signs were held aloft with messages that included “Proud to be Israeli” and “Israel in our hearts.”

Meital Barda said her family is living where Hamas missiles have been striking Israel. She said they go between shelters and their televisions everytime they hear the warning sirens. Barda was born and raised in Israel and has lived in the United States for the last 12 years.

“This is just to show solidarity with my country,” Barda said. “I’m so far away from my family and my friends who are living this nightmare right now.”

She has heard from people back home whose friends are missing and who have lost loved ones.

“We are entitled to have our own country,” Barda said of the message she hoped the rally would spread. “That we are entitled to live our life peacefully and safely. That our kids can sleep in bed at night and that no terrorists would come in the middle of the night and shoot them.”

Men and women stood on the edge of the fountain waving flags and shouting at passing pedestrians to pay attention and imagine if a similar attack happened in the United States. Cars passed the rally honking in support and flying Israeli flags out of windows.

A series of trucks with video screens passed with messages of support for Israel. Each was met with cheers by everyone gathered.

Another local gathering will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Sholom, 10700 Havenwood Lane.

“If we don’t start standing up as a world and saying we need to put a stop to anti-Semitism, we need to put a stop to the destruction of the Jewish people, it will never stop,” Brody said.

