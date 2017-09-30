Hundreds join Walk a Mile in My Shoes walk in Las Vegas

Several hundred people participated Saturday in the Walk a Mile in My Shoes walk to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

The Gibson Middle School band performs Saturday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal headquarters before the annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes walk to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Matthew Crowley Las Vegas Review-Journal @copyjockey

A balloon arch marks the volunteer walker entrance for the annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes walk to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. The walk began at the Las Vegas Review-Journal's West Bonanza Road headquarters. Matthew Crowley Las Vegas Review-Journal @copyjockey

Volunteer walkers stroll down Bonanza Road on Saturday during the annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes walk to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Matthew Crowley Las Vegas Review-Journal @copyjockey

A service dog and his volunteer owner gather in the Las Vegas Review-Journal parking lot before Saturday's annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes walk to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Matthew Crowley Las Vegas Review-Journal @copyjockey

Volunteers arrive at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission on Bonanza Road Saturday morning during a fundraising walk to support the mission. Greg Haas Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09

Several hundred people participated Saturday in the Walk a Mile in My Shoes walk to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

The walk, which the Las Vegas Review-Journal, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and many other local businesses helped to sponsor, began at the newspaper’s 1111 W. Bonanza Road headquarters and went to the Rescue Mission’s headquarters at 480 W. Bonanza Road.

Money raised will help people struggling to survive on Las Vegas’ streets.