Hundreds join Walk a Mile in My Shoes walk in Las Vegas

Several hundred people participated Saturday in the Walk a Mile in My Shoes walk to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.
The walk, which the Las Vegas Review-Journal, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and many other local businesses helped to sponsor, began at the newspaper’s 1111 W. Bonanza Road headquarters and went to the Rescue Mission’s headquarters at 480 W. Bonanza Road.
Money raised will help people struggling to survive on Las Vegas’ streets.
@GibsonMiddleSchool band performs at the @reviewjournal before annual Walk a Mile In My Shoes walk for @LVRescueMission pic.twitter.com/D3cTx7PPtG
