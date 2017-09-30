Local Las Vegas

Hundreds join Walk a Mile in My Shoes walk in Las Vegas

By Matthew Crowley Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2017 - 11:58 am
 
Updated September 30, 2017 - 5:12 pm

Several hundred people participated Saturday in the Walk a Mile in My Shoes walk to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

The walk, which the Las Vegas Review-Journal, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and many other local businesses helped to sponsor, began at the newspaper’s 1111 W. Bonanza Road headquarters and went to the Rescue Mission’s headquarters at 480 W. Bonanza Road.

Money raised will help people struggling to survive on Las Vegas’ streets.

