Hundreds mourn trooper Micah May at memorial service
Hundreds of mourners and row after row of uniformed offices gathered in a Henderson church Friday afternoon to honor Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May after his death last week.
“Micah, like so many thousands of other law enforce officers, are the silent guardians over the lives of people in this community,” Highway Patrol Col. Anne Carpenter said at the beginning of the memorial service. “They sign up to charge into the unknown, to right wrongs, and to stop someone from their path of destruction. But on July 27, trooper May was unable to stop that path.”
The 46-year-old father of two and 13-year veteran of the Highway Patrol died two days after he was struck by a stolen car on July 27 during a pursuit on Interstate 15. He was attempting to deploy “stop sticks” intended to puncture the stolen vehicle’s tires near Sahara Avenue, the Highway Patrol has said.
A procession escorting May’s body from the Palm Mortuary at 1325 N. Main St. began at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The memorial service started shortly 11 a.m. at Henderson’s Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.
Following the memorial service, a procession led to a public graveside service at Palm Mortuary Eastern, 7600 S. Eastern Ave.
Carpenter announced that May received two certificates of commendation — a medal of valor and a purple heart — in honor of his death in the line of duty. He had previously been awarded a “caring enough to make a difference award” for his dedication to stopping impaired drivers, and another medal of valor for a vehicle pursuit “similar to the one that took his life,” Carpenter said.
After his death, May saved four other lives when his heart, liver and both kidneys were donated, Carpenter said.
Many who spoke about May on Friday said he appreciated recognition for his work but was uncomfortable acknowledging it. He thought he was just doing his job, said his best friend and retired Highway Patrol Sgt. Russ Marco.
Marco said May loved helping people, and was always looking to provide the best life for his wife, Joanna May, and their two young children.
“Micah was uniquely funny, and a timed one-liner was his specialty,” Marco said. “He loved to be part of a fun time, with genuine laughter, big smiles and love for each other.”
According to an obituary for May, the trooper grew up in the small Massachusetts town of Greenfield, where he loved the cold and sledding. In 2008, he “followed his dream of becoming law enforcement” and tested for the Highway Patrol, the obituary said.
He met Joanna at Tropicana Avenue and U.S. Highway 95, “where he may or may not have pulled her over for speeding,” the obituary said. The couple had two young children, Raylan and Melody.
After May was hit on July 27, a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter flew him to University Medical Center in critical condition. His wife said Tuesday that he saved four lives after his death through organ donation.
Before the pursuit, a 911 caller told police a man had flashed a foot-long knife at him, stolen his car and driven over his foot at a construction site near Sunset Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.
The carjacker was identified as 60-year-old Douglas Claiborne.
Claiborne led Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit while driving erratically on and off the freeway, avoiding six sets of stop sticks that had been deployed to slow him down, Las Vegas police have said.
As May was putting out the seventh set of stop sticks, Claiborne drove around them and hit May with the stolen car. He continued to drive for about a mile with May lodged in the vehicle’s windshield, police said.
Troopers stopped Claiborne by ramming his vehicle, and police shot and killed him when he tried to grab May’s gun, Las Vegas police have said.
Data maintained by the FBI shows that May was the second Nevada trooper to die in the line of duty in nearly three decades. He was the 12th Nevada trooper to die in the line of duty in recorded history.
May is survived by his wife and their two children; his parents, Edwin and Katherine; and his brothers, Seth and Paul, according to his obituary.
