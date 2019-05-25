Hundreds of flags planted at Boulder City cemetery for Memorial Day

Volunteers gathered early Saturday morning for the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Volunteers Wendy Hackman, left, and her husband Monte, U.S. Army veteran, assist with placing American flags on gravesites during the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Navy veteran Michael Schuenke walks the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City during the annual “Flag-In” event, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteers Hannah Mehlhaff, right, and a man who declined to give his name, assist with placing flags on gravesites during the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps attend the “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Volunteers assisted in placing American flags on each gravesite. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteers William Wasserburger, left, and Ray Pelletier, U.S. Army veteran, place an American flag on a gravesite during the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Ray Pelletier, U.S. Army veteran, places an American flag on a gravesite during the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller, left, and volunteer Richard Armstrong, assist with placing American flags on gravesites during the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Leah Gonzales, right, with her granddaughter Kendra Thornton, 7, and husband Ernie Gonzales, U.S. Army veteran, assist with placing American flags on gravesites during the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

American flags decorate gravesites during the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer Ernie Gonzales, U.S. Army veteran, assisting with placing American flags on gravesites during the annual “Flag-In” event, stands in front of his father's gravesite, Ernest James Gonzales, U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The gravesite of Ernest James Gonzales, U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, during the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Flags fly above grave sites during the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Flags fly above grave sites during the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Flags fly above grave sites during the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

They placed flags on each of the grave sites at the cemetery, located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Two ceremonies honoring Armed Services members who gave their lives will be held at the Boulder City cemetery over Memorial Day weekend.

A ceremony honoring special operations forces will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Memorial Garden area. At 1 p.m. Monday, thousands are expected to attend a memorial ceremony in the cemetery chapel.

For a full list of Memorial Day services and events, click here.