Hundreds of flags planted at Boulder City cemetery for Memorial Day
Volunteers gathered early Saturday morning for the annual “Flag-In” event at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.
They placed flags on each of the grave sites at the cemetery, located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive.
Two ceremonies honoring Armed Services members who gave their lives will be held at the Boulder City cemetery over Memorial Day weekend.
A ceremony honoring special operations forces will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Memorial Garden area. At 1 p.m. Monday, thousands are expected to attend a memorial ceremony in the cemetery chapel.
