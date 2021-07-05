Hundreds of pets brought to shelter amid Fourth of July fireworks

The Animal Foundation reported taking in 237 stray animals from July 1 to July 5. Officials said these numbers are typical amid the Fourth of July holiday.

Denim plays ball at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The Animal Foundation has reported taking in 237 stray animals from July 1 to July 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

If your pet is missing, it could be at the Animal Foundation. As of Monday afternoon, the foundation reported taking in 237 stray animals from July 1 to July 5.

Officials said these numbers are typical as fireworks displays and other loud noises amid the Fourth of July holiday are known to cause increased panic and anxiety, prompting pets to run away.

“We been busy in lost and found all weekend,” said foundation spokeswoman Kelsey Pizzi, adding that they are expecting even more animals in the next few days.

Last year, the foundation took in 412 strays animals during the first 10 days of July and only 23 percent were returned to their owners. In 2019, Pizza said the foundation received more than 600 lost pets in that same 10-day period.

“It’ll be interesting to see if it’s closer to the 600 number or last year’s pandemic number,” Pizzi said.

Any lost pets picked up in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas or Clark County are brought to the Animal Foundation. Pets brought there will be held for 72 hours before being evaluated and put up for adoption.

The animal shelter will attempt to reach owners multiple times but often have trouble with out-of-date contact information, officials have said.

Fees to reclaim animals at the foundation will be waived through July 10 to encourage owners to pick up their pets. The waived fees cover the cost of impound, boarding, rabies vaccination, spay and neutering and microchipping. Fees will not be waived for pets confiscated by Animal Control.

Owners must bring veterinary records, proof of rabies vaccine and a photo of their animal to reclaim pets.

Pizzi recommended that pet owners also try using Petco Love Lost, a searchable national database that uses facial recognition to help find lost dogs and cats.

For anyone interested in adopting, the foundation is offering free adoptions through July 11.

The Animal Foundation’s lost and and found department is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 655 North Mojave Road. Call 702-955-5932 or email lostandfound@animalfoundation.com.

Contact Mathew Miranda at mmiranda@reviewjournal.com. Follow mathewjmiranda on Twitter.