Huntington Beach, Las Vegas feel pain of crash that killed teens

Emergency personnel respond to a car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, Calif., Thursday, March 29, 2018. Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims. VIDEO GRAB from ON SCENE.TV

When three Las Vegas teens were killed in a fiery crash Thursday morning, their loss was felt not just at home but also in the Southern California city where they died.

Matt Meddock posted a photo of flowers he had placed at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Magnolia Street, where Huntington Beach police said 27-year-old Bani Duarte rear-ended the red Toyota sedan full of teens.

“I was driving by and saw what had happened and decided it was appropriate to start a memorial so that these poor people aren’t forgotten and hopefully less people drink and drive,” Meddock posted in a Facebook group page for Huntington Beach residents. “If you feel so compelled please add to my pile.”

No Ordinary Moments, a Huntington Beach organization that supports developmentally disabled people and their families, donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign raising money for the family of AJ Rossi, one of the teens killed in the crash.

Rossi’s sister identified the two other teens as Dylan Mack and Brooke Hawley, and said all three were students at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. Rossi was set to graduate in June, according to the GoFundMe page for his family. He won the “best smile” superlative for his senior class.

Another Huntington Beach resident, Emily Danielle, commented on the GoFundMe page, saying, “Myself and many others are distraught over what happened here. I cannot put into words how sorry I am, and how much it hurts me as a mom.”

She also said residents were trying to plan their own vigil for the teens.

In Las Vegas, friends, family and members of the community will meet at 6 p.m. Friday at Knickerbocker Park, 10695 W. Dorrell Lane, to mourn the three students.

