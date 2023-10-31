59°F
Local Las Vegas

I-15 closed north of Sahara after pedestrian killed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 6:45 am
 
Updated October 31, 2023 - 7:52 am
Police investigate a fatal crash Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, on northbound Interstate 15, north of ...
Police investigate a fatal crash Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, on northbound Interstate 15, north of Sahara Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)
Police investigate a fatal crash Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, on northbound Interstate 15, north of ...
Police investigate a fatal crash Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, on northbound Interstate 15, north of Sahara Avenue, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 15, north of Sahara Avenue, according to the Nevada State Police website.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted off of the Sahara exit. All northbound travel lanes are closed at this time with an unknown time to reopen traffic, NSP said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash in this location is asked to call 702-486 4100.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

