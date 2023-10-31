I-15 closed north of Sahara after pedestrian killed
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 15, north of Sahara Avenue, according to the Nevada State Police website.
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 15, north of Sahara Avenue, according to the Nevada State Police website.
The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted off of the Sahara exit. All northbound travel lanes are closed at this time with an unknown time to reopen traffic, NSP said.
Anyone with information regarding the crash in this location is asked to call 702-486 4100.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.