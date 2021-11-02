I-15 crash leaves pedestrian dead in Las Vegas

A person has died after a fatal crash on Interstate 15 late Monday night, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. “Expect major delays,” the NHP said in a tweet.

A man was killed after he was struck by multiple vehicles on the Interstate 15 late Monday night, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said.

The man was crossing the southbound side of the interstate, just south of Sahara Avenue, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Smaka said. The victim made it to the innermost lane before he was struck by at least two different vehicles, Smaka said.

Troopers have not been able to figure out why the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was on the highway in the first place.

Officials were still investigating, and only one travel lane was open as of 11 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

