The Regional Transportation Commission is reporting that a crash on northbound Interstate 15 near the Charleston Boulevard exit has closed the freeway Sunday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said Sunday on Twitter an injury crash involving a passenger car and a motorcycle on Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard has closed all northbound lanes.

The Highway Patrol said traffic is being diverted off the highway at Sahara Avenue.

Drivers should expect major delays and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.158835, -115.160377