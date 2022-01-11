47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

I-15 crash near Las Vegas leaves 4 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2022 - 7:03 pm
 
Updated January 10, 2022 - 8:37 pm
(RTC cameras)
(RTC cameras)

Four people died after a crash Monday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Jean, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

At least six vehicles were involved in the crash, highway patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said.

In a tweet, the Regional Transportation Commission said the interstate “remains closed” at Sloan Road (Milepost 25). It said to expect “major delays.”

All traffic was being diverted toward Las Vegas Boulevard at Sloan, the highway patrol said in a tweet at 6:40 p.m.

No other information on the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Dozens of flights canceled Sunday at Las Vegas airport
Dozens of flights canceled Sunday at Las Vegas airport
2
An open letter to fans from Raiders captain Alec Ingold
An open letter to fans from Raiders captain Alec Ingold
3
Legendary New York steakhouse opening Strip location
Legendary New York steakhouse opening Strip location
4
Suspect killed, 2 Las Vegas police officers wounded in gunfight
Suspect killed, 2 Las Vegas police officers wounded in gunfight
5
Golden Knights to terminate contract of forward prospect
Golden Knights to terminate contract of forward prospect
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST