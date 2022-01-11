I-15 crash near Las Vegas leaves 4 dead

At least four people died after a crash Monday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Jean, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

(RTC cameras)

Four people died after a crash Monday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Jean, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

At least six vehicles were involved in the crash, highway patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said.

In a tweet, the Regional Transportation Commission said the interstate “remains closed” at Sloan Road (Milepost 25). It said to expect “major delays.”

All traffic was being diverted toward Las Vegas Boulevard at Sloan, the highway patrol said in a tweet at 6:40 p.m.

No other information on the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.