Traffic cameras show a crash on Interstate 15 near the Spaghetti Bowl has been cleared Thusday morning.

(RTC Cameras)

The crash reported just before 6 a.m. was on southbound I-15 where it joins southbound U.S. Highway 95.

It caused traffic backups for almost two hours.