I-15 near downtown closed after 2 Nevada State Troopers struck, killed

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2023 - 7:57 am
 
Updated November 30, 2023 - 8:04 am
Police investigate a crash that killed two Nevada State Troopers on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, on ...
Police investigate a crash that killed two Nevada State Troopers on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, on Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas. (NDOT)

Two Nevada State Troopers were struck and killed Thursday morning while conducting a motorist assist on northbound Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard.

The investigation is currently on-going and being conducted by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The I-15 northbound at Charleston and all ramps from U.S. Highway 95 to the I-15 northbound are closed. Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

