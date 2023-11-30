I-15 near downtown closed after 2 Nevada State Troopers struck, killed
Two Nevada State Troopers were struck and killed Thursday morning while conducting a motorist assist on northbound Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard.
The investigation is currently on-going and being conducted by the Metropolitan Police Department.
The I-15 northbound at Charleston and all ramps from U.S. Highway 95 to the I-15 northbound are closed. Please avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.