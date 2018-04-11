I-15 onramp at St. Rose Parkway reopens after crash

A portion of Interstate 15 was temporarily closed near St. Rose Parkway after a semitrailer crashed on the highway early Wednesday.

(RTC Fast Cameras)

(RTC Fast Cameras)

The crash was called in just after 3 a.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol. Injuries were reported, but details were not available.

About 2:30 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted that the southbound onramp from St. Rose to I-15 had reopened.

An inmate cleanup crew arrived at the crash site about 9:30 a.m. to pick up the electrical piping that spilled onto the road from the truck.

At 4:30 a.m. traffic cameras showed a semitrailer on its side and multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

